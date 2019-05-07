REPORTS: Fink transferring to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Only two days after losing a quarterback, the Illini seem to have found a replacement in USC grad transfer Matt Fink.
LA Times reporter Eric Sondheimer was the first to report the news of Fink's commit.
Brady McCollough, also with the LA Times, spoke with Fink's father who confirmed the commit.
Fink spent three years at USC, backing up Sam Darnold and JT Daniels. He played in seven games over his two season, completing 13-18 passes with one touchdown, running for more than 100 yards on 14 carries.
The school has yet to confirm the transfer.
He will battle for the starting quarterback job with redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor, as well as true freshman Isaiah Williams.
(photo courtesy USC Athletics)
More Stories
-
(WCIA) -- The countdown is on for Charles Yuram. The U of I…
-
(WCIA) -- Illinois Basketball freshman Anthony Higgs has announced…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After a dazzling eight inning outing on…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.