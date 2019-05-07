REPORTS: Fink transferring to Illinois Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Only two days after losing a quarterback, the Illini seem to have found a replacement in USC grad transfer Matt Fink.

LA Times reporter Eric Sondheimer was the first to report the news of Fink's commit.

Former Glendora and USC QB Matt Fink is headed to Illinois. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 6, 2019 Brady McCollough, also with the LA Times, spoke with Fink's father who confirmed the commit.

Matt Fink's father, Mike, confirms @latsondheimer report that USC grad transfer QB Matt Fink is headed to Illinois. Mike Fink said Lovie Smith made it clear to Matt he'll be needed in a leadership role and will have every chance to win the starting job this fall. — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) May 6, 2019

Fink spent three years at USC, backing up Sam Darnold and JT Daniels. He played in seven games over his two season, completing 13-18 passes with one touchdown, running for more than 100 yards on 14 carries.

The school has yet to confirm the transfer.

He will battle for the starting quarterback job with redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor, as well as true freshman Isaiah Williams.

(photo courtesy USC Athletics)