REPORT: Illinois Basketball forward Anthony Higgs announces he will transfer
(WCIA) -- Illinois Basketball freshman Anthony Higgs has announced via Twitter that he will transfer from Illinois. The forward reshirted for the 2018-2019 due to injuries, and did not appear in a game with the Illini.
In regard to the news I will be transferring from Illinois I would like to say that I had a great experience despite the circumstances I was under. I learned a tremendous amount about the game of basketball but more importantly I became a better person.— Ant🏀🐊 (@Flyhighant) May 7, 2019
The Maryland-native won back-to-back 4A state titles with Perry Hall in 2017 and 2018. He averaged 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks during the 2018 state semifinal and final rounds. He was a Second-team All-Metro selection by the Baltimore Sun as a senior. He has not yet announced where he will be tranferring.
