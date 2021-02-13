No. 6 Illinois survives OT scare at Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When the game is on the line, Ayo Dosunmu is at his best. The Illini junior scored 15 straight points down the stretch in regulation and overtime, finishing with a new Big Ten career high 31 points in a 77-72 win at Nebraska Friday night.

“I just go out there and trust in my instinct, trust in my God given talent, play freely and do whatever it takes to win,” Dosunmu said. “At the end of the day, that left column says win. There’s no moral victories, so I’m grateful to get this win.”

The Illini (14-5, 10-3 B1G) moved into a tie for first place in the Big Ten conference with No. 3 Michigan with the win. It’s the fifth straight victory for Illinois, setting a new season high. Kofi Cockburn netted his 14th double-double this season with 21 points and 13 rebounds. The sophomore is second in the country in double-doubles and has accomplished it in 11 out of 13 Big Ten games.

Only five players scored for Illinois, with Trent Frazier and Adam Miller contributing 10 a piece. The only other Illini to contribute points was Coleman Hawkins, putting up five off the bench.

Lat Mayen led Nebraska with 16 points, in addition to Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens each scoring 15. This is the 26th straight conference loss for the Huskers, who are in last place in the league.