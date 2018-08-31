No. 11 Illinois volleyball heads west Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The No. 11 Illinois volleyball team is getting another shot at Washington. The Illini upset the then 8th-ranked Huskies in Seattle in the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, advancing to the Sweet 16 in head coach Chris Tamas' first season. The two teams will meet once again Saturday night as part of the Pac 12/Big 10 Challenge, once again played in Seattle.

"It was kind of one of those things where we've got nothing to lose," Tamas said about last year's match. "We were playing against a good Washington team who was I think eighth in country at the time. We just went for it. I hope we learned from that match and what we still try to continue that message as we move on here in the future."

Illinois will face No. 21 Colorado on Friday night before Saturday's meeting with No. 13 Washington. The Illini are just 1-7 all time in the B1G/Pac 12 Challenge.