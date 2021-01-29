No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 1 Wisconsin continued its perfect season Friday afternoon, beating Illinois in straight sets. The Badgers (3-0) have still not lost a set this season, taking down the Illini (2-1) (25-20, 30-28, 25-9) in a fanless Huff Hall.

Illinois senior Megan Cooney led her team’s attack with 13 kills, with sophomore middle hitter and Champaign native Rylee Hinton adding six kills. Junior Taylor Kuper added a match high 16 digs and three aces. Wisconsin was led by 6-foot-8 Dana Rettke’s match high 14 kills, to go along with 4 blocks for the three-time All-American.

After dropping the first set by five, the Illini battled in the second, using a 7-2 run to tie it up at 17. Illinois fought off five set points before Wisconsin pulled away on the sixth for the 30-28 set win. They used the momentum to pull away for the easy 16-point win in the third.

The two-match weekend series continues Saturday morning with an 11 a.m. first serve broadcast live on Big Ten Network.