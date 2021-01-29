The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps Illinois

Illini

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 1 Wisconsin continued its perfect season Friday afternoon, beating Illinois in straight sets. The Badgers (3-0) have still not lost a set this season, taking down the Illini (2-1) (25-20, 30-28, 25-9) in a fanless Huff Hall.

Illinois senior Megan Cooney led her team’s attack with 13 kills, with sophomore middle hitter and Champaign native Rylee Hinton adding six kills. Junior Taylor Kuper added a match high 16 digs and three aces. Wisconsin was led by 6-foot-8 Dana Rettke’s match high 14 kills, to go along with 4 blocks for the three-time All-American.

After dropping the first set by five, the Illini battled in the second, using a 7-2 run to tie it up at 17. Illinois fought off five set points before Wisconsin pulled away on the sixth for the 30-28 set win. They used the momentum to pull away for the easy 16-point win in the third.

The two-match weekend series continues Saturday morning with an 11 a.m. first serve broadcast live on Big Ten Network.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story