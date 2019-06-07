NCAA rules against Luke Ford, will sit out 2019 season

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCIA) -- Illinois tight end Luke Ford's NCAA transfer waiver appeal has been denied, the NCAA announced on Friday afternoon. The Georgia transfer will have to sit out the 2019 season. The NCAA based the decision on guidelines used during the original decision. No further appeal is available and the decision is final and binding, according to a release from Illinois.

Time to get Bigger, Faster, Stronger and do whatever I can to help my team. It's in God's hands... #GoIllini Continued Prayers for @BobbyRoundtr97 — L U K E F O R D™️ (@lukeredx97) June 7, 2019

Ford will become eligible to play for the 2020 season. He will have three years with the Illini after redshirting this fall. The former Top 100 national prospect and best player in the state in the Class of 2018 was expected to provide a big boost to the Illinois offense, had he been on the field this season.