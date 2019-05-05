MJ Rivers transferring from Illini football program

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Illini quarterback controversy took another turn on Saturday when MJ Rivers announced on his Twitter that he is transferring from the Illinois football program.

Rivers played in eight games for the Illini in 2018, throwing for 547 yards on 55% passing and three touchdowns. He ran for 65 yards as well.

Rivers was expected to compete for the starting job in the fall with Matt Robinson and incoming freshman Isaiah Williams. Illinois is in search of a grad transfer quarterback as well.