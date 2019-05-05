MJ Rivers stops by WCIA studio to discuss transfer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Illini quarterback MJ River announced on Saturday that he is leaving the Illinois football program. He stopped by the WCIA studio on Sunday to discuss that decision.

Rivers played in eight game fro the Orange and Blue as a freshman, starting three of those games while AJ Bush Jr. was injured. His numbers didn’t blow anyone away, throwing for 547 yards and three touchdowns.

Rivers is a native of Frisco, Texas and came to Illinois as a 3-star prospect according to 247sports.

He said the decision is due to health concerns, it would be better for him mentally and physically to be closer to home.

“I’ve had some personal things happen over the years so it’s been kind of rough. I love my teammates, I love my coaches here but I got to do what’s best for my mental and physical health,” Rivers said. “I wanted to be in a better position mentally for everybody around me and the best way for me to do that is be by my family and my support system.”

He added that he loves everything about Illinois and hopes they continue the progress that has been made since he got on campus.