Massey on Illini career: “It’s been everything I’ve ever dreamed of”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Michael Massey knows his name will be called in this week’s Major League Baseball draft. The main question the Illinois second baseman has is what round. Baseball American lists the junior standout as the 188th best prospect in this year’s class, a sixth round selection. The pick has a slot value of more than $250,000 meaning the Palos Park native has played his last game as an Illini.

“It’s been everything I’ve ever dreamed of and incredibly thankful for this program,” Massey said. “It teaches you a lot more than just being a baseball player so like I said, just incredibly thankful and whatever happens from here, happens from here but I’m glad I’m going to have memories with my teammates for the rest of my life.”

Massey hit .324 the past three seasons at Illinois with a .989 fielding percentage. He was a key piece of the Illini’s success this season, helping the team finish with a 36-21 record and make it back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.