Lovie brings bowling ball to Cali

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Lovie Smith made his first appearance in Santa Clara on Wednesday, home of the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30th, when his team will play Cal. The fourth year Illini coach made sure to bring his bowling ball from the new Smith Football Center too. It’s the same one the Illini had at Michigan State, after clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.

The Illini (6-6) will take on the Golden Bears (7-5) at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. It’s essentially a home game for Cal, the Berkeley campus is about 40 minutes south of Santa Clara.

“We’re kind of the visiting team a little bit but we have a lot of alumni here who are kind of pumped up about it too so just anxious to get to the game,” Smtih said.

Brandon Peters is getting better, according to Smith. The Illini quarterback missed the regular season finale after going out late in the fourth quarter at Iowa.

“He didn’t play the last game but he was pretty much out of the concussion protocol then, so hopefully we’ll have him,” Smtih said. “Of course we’re a different team with him, he’s had an outstanding year.”

Illinois won’t start bowl practices until next week, the team is allotted 15 but likely will not use all of them. The coaches have been out on the road recruiting, with the early signing period less than a week away.