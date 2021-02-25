LIVE! Ayo out, Illini host Huskers on Senior Night

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu won’t play against Nebraska on Thursday night due to a facial injury, according to a release from the team. Dosunmu went down at Michigan State on Tuesday night after getting hit driving to the basket by Mady Sissoko late in the second half. He was issued a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. Dosunmu remained in the contest but missed two free throws after a timeout, scoring five points in the final four minutes. He went 2-for-6 from the field in that time and 1-for-4 from the free throw line.

“Ayo is eager to play,” Head Coach Brad Underwood said. “We are hopeful for his return to our lineup.”