Langley, Hardy in contention heading into final round of Lincoln Land Championship

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — It was all about the finish before the finish for two former Illini as they prepare for Sunday’s final round at the Lincoln Land Championship.

“I wanted to make more birdies, obviously, but didn’t make many mistakes out there, which is good,” Nick Hardy explained. “I’ve got to take the same game plan into tomorrow. Hopefully a few more drop.”

Nick Hardy kept his spot in the Top 30 finishing Saturday’s round at -4, while fellow Illini Scott Langley is tied for seventh at -16, just three shots back from first.

“That’s kind of the goal every week is to have a chance going into Sunday and I feel like, as of right now, I’m only a few shots back of the lead and that’s where you want to be,” Langley said

But for Luke Guthrie, Sunday’s round will just be a chance to finish on a high note. Guthrie sits at -4.

“I’m struggling. Golf’s hard right now. Golf can get hard and it’s been hard for a couple years,” he explained. “I’m going to come back out tomorrow and I only know one thing to do is just keep grinding.”

“I think I always play best when I set a goal and kind of go for it,” Hardy added. “It might change throughout the day. You never know.”

“I’ve had a few chances like this. I would call this my fifth or sixth chance to win this year going into the final round,” Langley said. “So, I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable in this position.”

Guthrie tees off bright and early Sunday morning at 6:30 with Hardy following at 9:27 and Langley at 10:39.