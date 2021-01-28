Kwa Jones brings more than a handshake to Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Unofficial hype man isn’t a title Kwa Jones came to Illinois for but the graduate manager is more than comfortable bringing energy to the team, especially at the beginning of games. You may not know his name but you’ve likely seen his individualized handshakes with every Illini player after they’re announced in the starting lineup, each one with a personal touch and meaning.

“Didn’t plan or know I was going to be the guy to do handshakes,” Jones said. “But just naturally I’m a very energetic person and I love music. I love to sing and dance.”

Jones’ responsibilities go far beyond just crafting routines with players. The Texas native calculates the team’s offensive efficiency after games, plays referee in practice, and keeps track of match-ups during timeouts on a clipboard he shows the team in the huddle. But creating handshakes helps him keep the guys loose and ready for the game.

“You go back and forth twice, you hit the back of the palm and you lock, basically saying that you’re locked in,” Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said about his handshake with Jones. “Then we go one two and zip it up. Basically being locked in together and playing the game professionally.”



“It creates a fun positive energy, which is what I’m all about,” Jones added. “I’m all about spreading positivity and good spirit energy. It just creates good, fun energy which is always fun to be a part of.”

Jones first joined the Illini (10-5, 6-3) at the start of last season, thanks to a long-standing relationship he had with the Underwood family. He first met current Illini senior Tyler Underwood in 2013 when they moved to Nacogdoches, Texas, after his dad Brad Underwood was hired at Stephen F. Austin. Kwa and Tyler went to high school together, playing on the same team.

“Kwa was kind of the guy who took Tyler underneath his wing,” Brad Underwood said. “He’s a terrific young man and he’s been invaluable to us.”

Jones arrived at Illinois after spending three years at Houston, working under Kelvin Sampson, who put in a good word for him with Underwood. Jones hopes to move up the college coaching ladder but for now he’s enjoying the ride bringing energy to the Illini, in a season where teams need it the most with no fans.



“I’m just pissed Kwa hasn’t gotten me a handshake yet, not that I would remember it,” Brad Underwood joked.