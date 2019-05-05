Illini

Indiana salvages final game of series with Illini

Posted: May 05, 2019 05:51 PM CDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 05:51 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois had already handed Indiana their first Big Ten series loss of the season, but the Illini couldn't complete the sweep as the Hoosiers won the final game of the series 9-2.

Illinois (31-16, 10-8) will host Purdue next weekend for the final home series of the season.

