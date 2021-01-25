Illinois women lose fourth quarter lead in loss to Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Down one with 15 seconds remaining, the Illinois women’s basketball team had a chance to win the game. A turnover by J-Naya Ephraim nearly sealed the deal, but after the Huskers only made one-of-two free throws, there was still a chance. After a timeout, Sam Haiby stole the ball from Aaliyah Nye on the inbounds play, then made two free throws to seal the 57-53 win over the Illini at State Farm Center.

It’s the seventh straight loss for the Illini (2-8, 0-7 B1G), who last won a game on Dec. 6. Nye led Illinois with a team-high 15 points, a new career high for the freshman. Eva Rubin and Kennedi Myles both added nine points a piece. Haiby led all scorers with 22 points, one of three Huskers in double-figures.