Illinois to host Miami in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball will host Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Monday, Dec. 2nd. It’s the first home game in the annual series for the Illini since 2016. The Hurricanes hold a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series, including a 2013 win in the NCAA Tournament.

2019 B1G/ACC Challenge Schedule (times and networks TBD)

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois

Clemson at Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec 3

Florida State at Indiana

Iowa at Syracuse

Michigan at Louisville

Duke at Michigan State

Northwestern at Boston College

Rutgers at Pittsburgh

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Notre Dame at Maryland

Nebraska at Georgia Tech

Ohio State at North Carolina

Wake Forest at Penn State

Virginia at Purdue

Wisconsin at North Carolina State

Illinois B1G/ACC Challenge History (8-12)

Nov. 27, 2018 – Notre Dame 76, Illinois 74 (South Bend, Ind.)

Nov, 28, 2017 – Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73 (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Nov. 29, 2016 – Illinois 88, North Carolina State 74 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2015 – Notre Dame 84, Illinois 79 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2014 – #15 Miami 70, #24 Illinois 61 (Miami, Fla.)

Dec. 3, 2013 – Georgia Tech 67, Illinois 64 (Atlanta, Ga.)

Nov. 28, 2012 – #22 Illinois 75, Georgia Tech 62 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 29, 2011 – Illinois 71, Maryland 62 (College Park, Md.)

Nov. 30, 2010 – #20 Illinois 79, North Carolina 67 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2009 – Illinois 76, #18 Clemson 74 (Clemson, S.C.)

Dec. 2, 2008 – Clemson 76, Illinois 74 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 28, 2007 – Maryland 69, Illinois 61 (College Park, Md.)

Nov. 28, 2006 – #23 Maryland 72, Illinois 66 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 29, 2005 – #12 Illinois 68, North Carolina 64 (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Dec. 1, 2004 – #5 Illinois 91, #1 Wake Forest 73 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2003 – #10 North Carolina 88, #11 Illinois 81 (Greensboro, N.C.)

Dec. 3, 2002 – #25 Illinois 92, #12 North Carolina 65 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 27, 2001 – #5 Maryland 76, #2 Illinois 63 (College Park, Md.)

Nov. 28, 2000 – #1 Duke 78, #9 Illinois 77 (Greensboro, N.C.)

Nov. 30, 1999 – #17 Duke 72, #16 Illinois 69 (Chicago)