Illinois takes down No. 19 Indiana in series opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois baseball won its eighth game in the last 10 outings taking down No. 19 Indiana 4-0 Friday night. Andy Fisher threw eight shutout innings to lead the way, allowing just two hits, while striking out nine to earn his sixth win of the season.

"Andy Fisher did an outstanding job for us," Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said. "He was in command all night, I don't even know how many base runners he had but it wasn't many. Pitchers go out and they give you that confidence that they're gonna hold the other team at bay, it relaxes the hitters a little bit."

"It seems like everytime we win the first game, we'll end up winning two or three," Fisher said. "So getting this win is absolutely huge."

The Illini (30-15, 9-7 B1G) now have a 4-1 record against teams in the Top 25 and have a chance to improve that and its 21 RPI with game two of the weekend series Saturday at 3 p.m.