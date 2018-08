Illinois State, Eastern Illinois set to visit Memorial Stadium Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Big Ten announced future conference football schedules for 2022-2025 on Wednesday, while Illinois added three new non-conference opponents to its future schedule.

Illinois State will come to Champaign to face the Illini on Sept. 5, 2020, with Eastern Illinois playing at Memorial Stadium four years later on Sept. 21, 2024. It's all part of several changes announced by Illinois.

Here's a breakdown of nonconference game additions and changes:

• Sept. 5, 2020 vs. Illinois State (New addition; Florida Atlantic moved to 9/23/2023)

• Sept. 24, 2022 vs. Chattanooga (New addition; Central Michigan moved to 9/14/2024)

• Sept. 23, 2023 vs. Florida Atlantic (moved from 9/5/2020)

• Sept. 14, 2024 vs. Central Michigan (moved from 9/24/2022)

• Sept. 21, 2024 vs. Eastern Illinois (New addition)

2022 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Note Sept. 3 at Wisconsin Madison, Wis. Announced today Sept. 10 Virginia Memorial Stadium Previously announced Sept. 17 Wyoming Memorial Stadium Previously announced Sept. 24 Chattanooga Memorial Stadium Moved Central Michigan to 2024 Oct. 1 Michigan State Memorial Stadium Announced today Oct. 8 Minnesota Memorial Stadium Announced today Oct. 15 at Penn State State College, Pa. Announced today Oct. 22 BYE Oct. 29 at Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. Announced today Nov. 5 Purdue Memorial Stadium Announced today Nov. 12 Iowa Memorial Stadium Announced today Nov. 19 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. Announced today Nov. 26 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Announced today

2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Note Sept. 2 Toledo Memorial Stadium Previously announced Sept. 9 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan. Previously announced Sept. 16 Penn State Memorial Stadium Announced today Sept. 23 Florida Atlantic Memorial Stadium Moved from 2020 Sept. 30 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. Announced today Oct. 7 Nebraska Memorial Stadium Announced today Oct. 14 Wisconsin Memorial Stadium Announced today Oct. 21 at Maryland College Park, Md. Announced today Oct. 28 Indiana Memorial Stadium Announced today Nov. 4 BYE Nov. 11 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. Announced today Nov. 18 at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa Announced today Nov. 25 Northwestern Memorial Stadium Announced today

2024 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Note Aug. 31 Purdue Memorial Stadium Announced today Sept. 7 Kansas Memorial Stadium Previously announced Sept. 14 Central Michigan Memorial Stadium Moved from 2022 Sept. 21 Eastern Illinois Memorial Stadium Announced today Sept. 28 at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Announced today Oct. 5 BYE Oct. 12 at Penn State State College, Pa. Announced today Oct. 19 Iowa Memorial Stadium Announced today Oct. 26 Rutgers Memorial Stadium Announced today Nov. 2 at Wisconsin Madison, Wis. Announced today Nov. 9 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. Announced today Nov. 16 BYE Nov. 23 Minnesota Memorial Stadium Announced today Nov. 30 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Announced today