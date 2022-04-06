NORMAL (WCIA) — Illinois played Illinois State in Normal for the in-state rivalry game.

Top of the fourth, Illinois’ freshman Paige Berkmeyer hits a line drive to right center field. That’s a bases clearing double to put Illinois up 5-0.

Staying in the fourth, sophomore Megan Ward with the RBI single to extend the lead 6-0. Redbirds fought back, scoring two more in the bottom of the fifth. The score sits at 6-3 Illinois.

Illinois redshirt junior Dani Davis launches a two-run homerun to extend the lead at the top of the 6th. Illinois will go on to run rule win the game 11-3.