Illinois soccer trending up after historic turnaround Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- From the worst season in program history, to the doorstep of the NCAA tournament, that's the path the Illinois women's soccer program has taken the last year under longtime head coach Janet Rayfield.

"We're an instant gratification society right now and sometimes it's two or three years of hard work to get what you want and this is a season that proves that,' Rayfield said.

After winning just five games last season, the Illini have more than doubled their win total. A big reason for that success is simply scoring more goals. Illinois is tied for second in the Big Ten with 34 goals this season after only scoring 13 all of last year.

"We've really grown as a team and learned our strengths and weaknesses and throughout the season and throughout time that's really developed," Illinois sophomore Hope Breslin said.



"At the end I think we've really pushed forward and everyday we're confident and we're excited to come out here and we're excited to grind," Illinois junior Jaelyn Cunningham said.

At 11-7-1, the Illini are still in the hunt for a Big Ten title after beating Wisconsin in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Now they get a date with top-seed Penn State on Friday morning at 10 a.m. A win would all but secure a spot in the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2013.

"I mean I feel like our resume justifies us being in, no matter what happens this weekend," Rayfield said. "We've proven ourselves over the course of the season from start to finsh and you know, I think we're one of the top 64 teams in the country."