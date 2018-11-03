Illinois set for 'Grapple in the Grove' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- A unique event is coming to the Illinois tailgating experience on Saturday. The wrestling team is hosting its dual meet against Missouri in Grange Grove at 12:30 p.m. for the program's first 'Grapple in the Grove'

"Pretty novel concept in terms of getting interest and getting people around and doing something completely different so we're excited about doing it and excited about the concept," Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan said. "A lot of people, a lot of activity, all those things will be really great."

The event follows the traditional 'Illini Walk' for the football team, that starts at 12:15 with the wrestling directly following the team's entrance into the stadium.