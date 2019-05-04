Illinois rolls in first round of NCAA tournament Video

URBANA (WCIA) -- The Illinois men's tennis team took the doubles point and never looked back on its way to a 4-0 sweep over Western Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon.

The No. 15 seeded Illini advance to face California on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. after the Bears beat Drake in the first match on Friday.