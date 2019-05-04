Illini

Illinois rolls in first round of NCAA tournament

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 06:36 PM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

Illinois rolls in first round of NCAA tournament

URBANA (WCIA) -- The Illinois men's tennis team took the doubles point and never looked back on its way to a 4-0 sweep over Western Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon.

The No. 15 seeded Illini advance to face California on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. after the Bears beat Drake in the first match on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected