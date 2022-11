Las Vegas, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois comes back from behind in the second half to beat the #8 ranked UCLA 79-70. Illinois trailed at halftime 37-28.

Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. led for the Illini with a double double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Dain Dainja led the Illini offensively under the basket. The forward from Baylor had 13 points during the game. The Illini shot 52.9% from the field.

Illinois will play Virginia for the championship Sunday.