Illinois launches fundraiser for Bobby Roundtree

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — University of Illinois Athletics and head football coach Lovie Smith have launched a fundraiser to help support Illini defensive back Bobby Roundtree.

Roundtree suffered a severe spinal cord injury this summer, in a swimming accident near his home in Largo, FL. The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics started a GoFundMe page, named “#97Strong: Fight for Bobby Roundtree.” The Fundraiser has a goal of raising $97,000 to help cover Roundtree’s medical expenses.

The fundraising page says that Roundtree “will soon be moved from in-patient rehabilitation and into an out-patient rehabilitation facility. He also has begun taking online classes at the U of I for the remaining eight weeks of the Fall semester. He will return to our Champaign-Urbana campus in January, 2020.”

In a statement released by the DIA, Lovie Smith says, “Bobby is family. We are going to do everything in our power to give Bobby the best chance to succeed, and we’ll be with him every step of the way.”

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for Bobby Roundtree.