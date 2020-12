CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois and fifth-year football coach Lovie Smith have mutually agreed to part ways Sunday morning. Smith finishes his tenure with the Illini with a 17-39 record, just 10-32 in the Big Ten.

“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,” said Whitman. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.