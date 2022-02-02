Illinois football officially adds two more players on February signing day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football did most of the recruiting legwork in the Class of 2022 in December, signing 22 players. The foundation was set several weeks ago but second year Illini head coach Bret Bielema officially added two more players on Wednesday on the opening day of the regular signing period in Moline athlete Matthew Bailey and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offensive lineman Zy Crisler.

Bailey is the 11th player from Illinois to sign, the most in a class since 2003. Bielema says he’s not sure where he’ll play Bailey yet, but could see him at multiple positions including receiver, linebacker or tight end. Crisler stands 6-foot-7, 350 pounds and could take the field at either tackle or guard.

Bielema also made his first public comments on his new quarterback Tommy DeVito on Wednesday. The Syracuse grad transfer will have one year to play with the Illini.

“When I went into his home and met with him and his parents, I was very impressed with his demeanor, he’s been a great addition,” Bielema said. “Our players have been having voluntary workout sessions and have been very impressed, very complimentary of where he is.”

2022 SIGNEES

By Position

OL (7), WR (4), DB (4), LB (2), OLB (2), RB (2), TE (2), QB (1)

By Country

United States (20), Canada (1), Denmark (1)

By State

Illinois (11), New Jersey (3), Florida (2), Mississippi (2), Arizona (1), Georgia (1), Indiana (1), Wisconsin (1)