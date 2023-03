CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth on its way to a 6-4 win over Bradley at Illinois Field on Tuesday afternoon. The match-up was originally scheduled to be played in Peoria but the game was moved to Champaign to avoid poor weather.

Cal Hejza, Branden Comia and Drake Westcott all had two hits for the Illini (10-7), with Cam Janik and Westcott each hitting home runs.