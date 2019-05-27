Illinois baseball back in the Big Dance Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

URBANA (WCIA) -- The Illinois baseball team was all but guaranteed to see its name pop up on the screen during Monday morning's nationally televised selection show, but after getting snubbed last year, seeing was believing for the Illini.

"Going into today we knew we were in," Illinois outfielder Jack Yalowitz said. "But definitely a big relief actually knowing we're in this time."

Illinois is the No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional, hosted by No. 12 national seed Ole Miss. The Illini will face No. 3 seed Clemson Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPNU. The winner get either the host Rebels or Jacksonville St. in the winners' bracket of the double elimination format.



"It leaves a bad taste in your mouth when you don't make the tournament," Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said in reference to last year. "My son watches every game of NCAA tournament and the College World Series and when we're not in, I can't watch it. It absolutely tears me up, so I want our guys to feel that way."

The Illini last played in the NCAA tournament in 2015 when they hosted a Regional and made it to the program's first Super Regional, also in Champaign.