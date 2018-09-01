Illini

Illini survive season opening test from Kent State

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 02:55 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 05:11 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Trailing 17-3 at halftime, the Illini turned it around in the second half to come back and beat Kent State 31-24.

AJ Bush Jr. accounted for 329 yards of offense in his debut, 190 through the air and 139 on the ground. Reggie Corbin ran for 79 yards on ten carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Listen to what head coach Lovie Smith had to say after the game in the video below.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected