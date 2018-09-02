Illini soccer wins 3rd straight to move to 4-2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- With five goals from four different scorers, the Illini cruised by SIU-Edwardsville 5-0 on Sunday.
Makena Silber opened the scoring only 30 seconds into the match. Katie Murray and Caroline Ratz added goals to give Illinois a 3-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, Kelly Maday put the Illini up 4-0 before Murray added another of a free kick from just outside the box.
The Illini are now 4-2 on the season, they host Illinois State next Sunday at 1:00.
