Illini soccer shut out by Penn state 2-0 in first loss of the season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Soccer suffered their first loss of the season, losing 2-0 to Penn State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions started strong right out of the gate, scoring their first goal 3 minutes into the game. The Illini ended the first half with six shots, and trailed by just one at halftime, but the Nittany Lions scored again after half.

Senior Hope Breslin had three of her four shots on goal, with Joana Verzoa-Dolezal, Ashley Cahro, and Henar Arteaga each taking one shot on goal. Senior Sami Sample had five saves, including one off a penalty kick.

The Illini will play their next three games on the road, starting with Wisconsin on Thursday.