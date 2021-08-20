Illini play “mock game” as countdown to kickoff is on

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema is making sure no stone is left unturned. The first year Illinois football coach held a “mock game” at noon on Friday, the same time the Illini will kickoff against Nebraska next Saturday. The players wore their uniforms, the coaches were on the sidelines and in the press box, and the team even had its home game night before dinner at the Champaign Country Club, all in an effort to make sure everything goes off without a hitch next week.

With training camp over, the Illini are solely focused on getting ready for Nebraska. The playbook is in, according to Bielema, with more wrinkles to come as the season progresses. For now, his focus is on making sure his guys are ready to go both mentally and physically.

“We’re as ready as we need to be or as prepared to be going into the last weekend before game week preparation,” Bielema said. “I’m very happy with what we’ve put in and installed because I think they know it very well. As we game plan and get closer to certain games, we’re allowed to tweak it and put in what you need to get done but for the most part, everything we needed to get in is in.”

Illinois and Nebraska kickoff Saturday, Aug. 28th at 12 p.m. in a nationally televised Week Zero game on FOX.