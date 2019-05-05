Illini mixing youth with experience at NCAA Regionals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois women's golf will tee off at the NCAA Regionals on Monday morning. Three of their five players in the lineup are true freshman, one is a junior, the other a senior.

The Illini are the 7-seed in the East Lansing Regional. It's a three day, 54 hole event with the final round on Wednesday.

Illinois mixes a little big of experience with senior Bing Singhsumalee and junior Tristyn Nowlin paired with three true freshman. The upperclassmen are going their best to make sure the freshman have their mind right heading into Monday.

"We're just trying to emphasize that at the end of the day we're still playing a golf tournament. If you hit the ball once it still counts as one stroke," Nowlin said. "So just going in with the same mindse that we're playing like the first tournament of the season. So just going into it relaxed, no expectations and just having fun."

"I think they kind of already know how much it's worth but we've just been saying it's like another tournament, as long as we play our game we should be good," Singhsumalee said.

Illinois is paired with 8-seed Baylor and 9-seed North Carolina in the first round.