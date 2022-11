LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois loses to Virginia 70-61 at the Continental Tire Main Event tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Illini (No. 19) faced Virginia (No. 16) in the championship after beating UCLA (No. 8) on Friday. Virginia beat Baylor (No. 5) Friday.

It was a defensive based game with Illinois and Virginia. The Illini were leading at half, but in the end Virginia went on a 11 point run to extend the lead in the last five minutes.