Illini men’s and women’s tennis end season in NCAA tournament

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — California came from behind to take the doubles point over Illinois, and the Illini couldn’t recover, falling to Cal 4-1. The women’s team was swept by Arizona State in the first round.

It was a point the Illini knew they needed to get. With the super regional on the line, tensions were high in the doubles matches, but they fell early to California, heading into singles play down by one.

“This wouldn’t be easy, so we wanted to really start with the doubles, and we didn’t get that so, I think some of the guys were maybe a little down because of that,” Aleks Kovacevic said. “I did well with the re-group, I lost a little but of focus, but I don’t know I think we just didn’t play that well today as a team.”

“I actually give all the credit to Cal, I think their doubles point, their resiliencey in the doubles point, and the way they came out in singles, they won this match today but I don’t think we lost it,” Brad Dancer said.

Aleks Kovacavic earned the only point for the Orange and Blue in singles play, but their defiect would grow, after the Bears won three of the singles matches to bring them to a 4-1 victory.

“This team just could never get over the hump, and now having lost here at home in the second round is obviously really dissapointing and we’ll evlaute and see where we are, and see what we can do for next year, but the expectations will be high again next year to see what we can pull off,” Dancer said.

“We’ll have the same team next season and hopefully we can get some few additions to our team next year to just take us to that next level, and kinda advance through these teams like it’s supposed to happen,” Kovacevic said.

This isn’t the end of the road for the Illini though. They won’t advance to the Sweet Sixteen as a team, but Kovacavic and Alex Brown have qualified for the NCAA singles championship which will take place later this month.