Illini head to Indy for what they hope is month long stay

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team is packing for a trip they hope to not return from anytime soon. The Illini leave for Indianapolis on Thursday, they’ll open play in the Big Ten tournament on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. CT against the winner of Indiana and Rutgers. With the NCAA tournament starting next week also in the Hoosier State, the team will stay in Indy until they lose in the Big Dance.

“Everyone’s packing for a month, that’s our goal,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “That’s all I can say right now, we have bigger goals.”

"I hope it's a hell of a lot of fun and I just hope I got enough socks and there's a damn good dry cleaner."



The Illini (20-6, 16-4 B1G) are a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, meaning they have a great shot to at least make it to the second weekend of play and the Sweet 16. That would mean at least two weeks in hotels, but they’re hoping it goes a lot longer than that. With the Final 4 set for April 3-5, a trip to the national championship game would mean a 25-day stay in Indianapolis.



“We’ve been in our apartments or the gym, no where else,” Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo said. “I think we’re used to it and we’re going to be ready to go.”

Illinois will pack up a truck full of equipment, including plenty of workout equipment and ways to pass the time. Everything will be housed in a designated team banquet style meeting room at the hotel.

“They’re going to be in a room by themselves,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re taking treadmills, we’re taking bicycles, we’re taking weights. We’re taking our 2K games, we’re taking a portable basketball goal for guys to shoot free throws. We’re taking a card table.”

For Ayo Dosunmu, this marks the end of his storied college career. The Illini junior is soaking it all in, knowing he will turn pro

“I remember walking here on my unofficial visits, my official visits just dreaming of being in positions like this and now we’re two days away from going out there and competing for a Big Ten Championship and cementing our legacy and show our ability to be a top seed and go out there and compete for a National Championship,” Dosunmu said. “Being from Chicago, it’s an unreal feeling.”