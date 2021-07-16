Former Illini football star Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Former Illini Football Player Bobby Roundtree has passed away.

In a twitter post on Friday afternoon, Illini Football made the tragic news public.

The Illini Family has lost one of its inspirational leaders with the passing of Bobby Roundtree Friday in the Tampa Bay area.



RIP @BobbyRoundtr97. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/VRo5tiNIJ5 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 16, 2021

Several Illini sports figures shared their reactions to the late defensive lineman. In a post, Athletic Director Josh Whitman said “no words could adequately express the sadness in my heart. In the face of unspeakable adversity and hardship, Bobby brought life and optimism to every room he entered.” Whitman went on to call Roundtree a “warrior, leader, and inspiration to all.”

There are no words to adequately express the sadness in my heart. 💔 In the face of unspeakable adversity and hardship, Bobby brought life and optimism to every room he entered. He was a warrior, a leader, and an inspiration to all. I will never forget him. Love you, 97. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/QSZKGzcZWs — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) July 16, 2021

Roundtree will be remembered as one of the most impactful athletes to ever step foot on U of I’s campus. Back on May 18, 2019 Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury during a boating and swimming accident in Tampa Bay, and had spent the last 18 months in recovery. He was 23 years old.

This is a developing story.