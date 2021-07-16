Former Illini football star Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Illini
Bobby Roundtree

2018-19 Creative Photoshoot: June 26, 2018

Photo Credit: Zach Bland / Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Former Illini Football Player Bobby Roundtree has passed away.

In a twitter post on Friday afternoon, Illini Football made the tragic news public.

Several Illini sports figures shared their reactions to the late defensive lineman. In a post, Athletic Director Josh Whitman said “no words could adequately express the sadness in my heart. In the face of unspeakable adversity and hardship, Bobby brought life and optimism to every room he entered.” Whitman went on to call Roundtree a “warrior, leader, and inspiration to all.”

Roundtree will be remembered as one of the most impactful athletes to ever step foot on U of I’s campus. Back on May 18, 2019 Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury during a boating and swimming accident in Tampa Bay, and had spent the last 18 months in recovery. He was 23 years old.

This is a developing story.

