Illini Football commits attend Friday Night Lights Showcase

(WCIA) -- Illinois Football prospects and commits took the field at Memorial Stadium Friday evening for the Friday Night Lights showcase. Some notable atendees included Class of 2019 Isaiah Williams, Shammond Cooper, Marquez Beason, Keith Randolph, and Moses Okpala.

Class of 2020 commits, Jadon Thompson and Reggie Love, were also in attendance.

"Just the relationship with the coaches, the bond that I got to build with the coaching staff here is incredible," says Thompson. "I feel like I've tested my talent. I've played against Isaiah, I've played against AJ, so guys like that I feel like we can build something great here."