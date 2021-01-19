Illinois ends two-game skid with double-digit win over Penn St.

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Change was in the air Tuesday night at State Farm Center. After the same starting lineup in the first 14 games of the season, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood mixed it up against Penn State, inserting Jacob Grandison for Da’Monte Williams in the first five.

Safe to say it worked.

Grandison scored just three points but provided some much needed energy early on, adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal, helping No. 22 Illinois to a 79-65 win over Penn St.

Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had four blocks to lead the Illini, who improve to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier both added 13 points, with Adam Miller contributing nine.

Illinois was in control early, starting the game on a 13-5 run. The Nittany Lions (3-6, 0-5) went 6-of-11 from 3 in the first half to stay within striking distance but the Illini were too much to overcome, shooting 45.6% for the game, while Penn State was just 33.9% from the field.