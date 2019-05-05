Illini end regular season with sweep of Purdue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Once again the Illini gave up runs in the first inning, but just like Saturday the Illini came roaring back to short game Purdue 12-4 and finish off the three game sweep.

Kiana Sherlund and Veronica Ruelius homered in the win. It's the fourth win in a row for the Illini who are finish the regular season with a 31-22 record overal land 9-14 in the Big Ten.

Next up is the Big Ten tournament, which starts on Thursday.