Illini

Illini end regular season with sweep of Purdue

By:

Posted: May 05, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Once again the Illini gave up runs in the first inning, but just like Saturday the Illini came roaring back to short game Purdue 12-4 and finish off the three game sweep.

Kiana Sherlund and Veronica Ruelius homered in the win. It's the fourth win in a row for the Illini who are finish the regular season with a 31-22 record overal land 9-14 in the Big Ten.

Next up is the Big Ten tournament, which starts on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected