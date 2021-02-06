Illini drop to Penn State in five sets

(WCIA) — Illinois was defeated by Penn State in five sets on Saturday night. After dropping the first set, the Illini battled to win the second 29-27, and the third 28-26. Penn State came back and dominated the fourth set 25-15, and won the fifth with a final score of 15-8.

Coming off a career-high the night before, Megan Cooney led the offense for the Illini with 16 kills, but struggled with a .111 hitting percentage with 11 errors. Kennedy collins has nine kills and three blocks, recording the best hitting percentage of the night with .471. Taylor Kuper earned 14 digs, while setting Diana Brown paced the offense with 24 assists. Rylee Hinton led the defense at the net with five blocks.

The Illini struggled to shut down Joni Parker and Annie Cate Fitzpatrick. Penn State now improves to 2-0 on the season, while the Illini drop to 2-4.

Super senior @megancooney picking up where she left off last night. 😤#ILLINI pic.twitter.com/l0aZkWPdXK — Illinois Volleyball (@IlliniVBall) February 6, 2021

Illinois’ series against Northwestern has been postponed, the next game on the schedule is Ohio State on February 19th.