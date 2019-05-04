Illini clinch series over Indiana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois used home runs by Jack Yalowitz and Michael Massey to propel them to a 3-1 win over the Hoosiers, clinching the series.
Illinois (31-15, 10-7) got another good performance on the mound, Ty Weber went 6.0 scoreless innings allowing only two hits.
The two teams finish their series Sunday with a 1:00 first pitch.
