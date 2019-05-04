Illini clinch series over Indiana Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois used home runs by Jack Yalowitz and Michael Massey to propel them to a 3-1 win over the Hoosiers, clinching the series.

Illinois (31-15, 10-7) got another good performance on the mound, Ty Weber went 6.0 scoreless innings allowing only two hits.

The two teams finish their series Sunday with a 1:00 first pitch.