Illini cap roller coaster week with win over Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- What a week for the Illini and what a way to change the narrative. The Illini blew out Minnesota 55-31 on Saturday, picking up their 2nd Big Ten win.

After getting blown out at Maryland, losing defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson who resigned and having a player arrested for domestic battery all last weekend, Illinois bounces back by winning its first home game against a Power 5 opponent in two years.

“I talked to the team about improvement and if we took care of those things, we could have a day like today," Lovie Smith said.

Head coach Lovie Smith took control of the defensive play calling and the unit responded with its best game in a month but the Illini offense stole the show. Reggie Corbin rushed for a career high 213 yards and two touchdowns.

"It feels good," Reggie Corbin said. "We finally did our job and finally made plays. Coach Rod Smith and the coaching staff have been doing their job the entire season and finally we delivered."

Dre Brown was the feel good story of the game. With Mike Epstein and Ra’Von Bonner sidelined with injuries, the redshirt junior shined as the complimentary back to Corbin, including a 72 yard run in the first quarter that gave the Illini the lead for good.

"I mean I've really been working for this my whole life, to make big time plays in a Big Ten game, big time game so it was awesome," Brown said.

AJ Bush Jr. also took advantage of his opportunity. Put back under center after getting benched last week, the grad transfer had his most complete game going over the 100 yard mark in both passing and rushing, scoring four times

"They picked me to be the starter for a reason so I'm just glad I got a chance to display that," Bush Jr. said.

The 55 points are the most in a Big Ten game in regulation since 2008, now the team will look to win back-to-back league games for the first time since 2014, when they hit the road at Nebraska next weekend.