The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

Illini basketball moves up seven spots in rankings

Illini

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Illinois basketball made the second biggest jump in this week’s AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, moving up seven spots to No. 12. The Illini (11-5, 7-3 B1G) beat 7th-ranked Iowa Friday night in the team’s only game last week. Oklahoma was the biggest mover, becoming just the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas. Gonzaga and Baylor remain at the top, with no movement in the top four teams.

Six Big Ten teams are included in this week’s poll, with No. 4 Michigan leading the way, despite not playing a game after a two-week hiatus due to a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered on their campus. Ohio State is 7th, followed by Iowa at No. 8 and Illinois at 12th. Wisconsin checks in at No. 19, down five spots, with Purdue at 24th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story