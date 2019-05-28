Illini baseball practice for final time before leaving for Oxford

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ty Weber will get the start for Illinois in its first NCAA Regional game in four years Friday afternoon against Clemson. The junior has a 4-2 record this season, working primarily as the Illini’s Saturday starter with a 2.97 ERA. He’ll face left-hander Jacob Hennessy, who posts a 4-1 record with a 3.72 ERA.

The Illini (36-19) practiced for the final time in Champaign on Tuesday morning. The team will depart for Oxford, MS. on Wednesday before working out at Swayze Field on Thursday. After going 0-2 in the Big Ten tournament last week, the team has had plenty of rest. Head coach Dan Hartleb said it’s led to a couple of sluggish practices, including Monday, but the longtime Illini leader isn’t worried about his club’s confidence.

“When you’re in athletics coaching, most of the time you’ll see if you give a group a day off, the next day is not the best practice day, so we got that out of the way yesterday, and I know the guys are excited,” Hartleb said. “They have gotten plenty of rest and now we’re on that upswing as far as getting ready for a big weekend.”