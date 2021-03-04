Illini baseball picked 6th in preseason Big Ten poll

WCIA — Illinois baseball is picked to finish 6th in the Big Ten preseason poll released on Thursday. The Illini open up their 2021 season on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina playing Ohio State. Illinois is playing a 44-game conference only schedule this spring, with no Big Ten tournament.

Three Illini were also named to the preseason honors list, including sophomore shortstop Branden Comia, sophomore pitcher Andrew Hoffmann and junior outfielder Taylor Jackson.

2021 Big Ten Preseason Poll:

1. Michigan

2. Indiana

3. Ohio State

4. Iowa

5. Maryland

6. Illinois

John A. Logan junior college transfer Andrew Hoffmann will make his Illinois debut and opening day start for the Illini, who are coming an 8-5 season, canceled after the first three weekends due to COVID-19.

“Just working everyday in the fall to prove what I could do, and then every day in the winter, staying out here doing winter workouts just to earn that moment as a team for myself and an individual,” Hoffmann said about the opportunity to start.



“Andrew’s extremely competitive,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said. “I think he’s very composed, and he’s proven, he was proven as a freshman in college, and I’m really looking forward to him getting out on the mound and competing for us.”