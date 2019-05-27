Ilini Baseball seeking at-large bid for NCAA Tournament, but have been staying “in the moment”

(WCIA) — The Illini found themselves eliminated from the Big Ten tournament early, with a 4-5 loss against Michigan. The rest of their season now lends itself to the NCAA Selection Committee where the Illini hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“I talked to our guys about the fact that we didn’t do enough last year, but I talked to them about that in the fall, and I talked to them leading up to the season, but litterally once you get into season you just have to focus day to day,” says head coach Dan Hartleb. “The more you look into the future the more you stumble on a regular basis and so we’ve got to stay in the moment.”

A Big Ten tournament championship would have garunteed an NCAA tournament apperance, but all season the Illini have focused on taking it one step at a time.

The NCAA selection show will take place 11am CT on Monday, May 27th.