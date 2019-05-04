Huge 5th inning propels Illinois to win over Purdue
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- After allowing six runs in the top of the first inning, the Illini slowly chipped away at the Purdue lead until the 5th inning when they exploded for nine runs to take an 11-7 lead.
Bella Loya drove in two with an RBI single. Then Shelby Stauffenberg tied the game with a three run home run. The very next batter, Kailee Powell, hit a solo home run to give Illinois (30-22, 8-14) a 8-7 lead. Alexis Carillo pinch hit as the next batter, she also hit a home run. The back-to-back-to-back home runs put the Illini up 9-7. They went on to win it 11-9.
Illinois and Purdue finish their series Sunday with a 12:00 p.m. first pitch.
More Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Full interview with MJ Rivers on decision…
-
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Once again the Illini gave up runs in the…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois had already handed Indiana their…