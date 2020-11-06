Hightower ‘feeling good’ after breakout game with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brian Hightower came to Champaign looking for a reset. After two games with the Illini, he’s well on his way. The Miami transfer has started both games at wide receiver for Illinois and had a career day against Purdue on Saturday, catching four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“You know it does feel good that I came here to chase a dream obviously and you create opportunity in this game and I’ve just got to keep working hard and not get complacent,” Hightower said.



“He’s a pro, I’m talking about at his position. He’s serious about doing his job, he’s a disciplined players, works extremely hard, came here with a purpose.”