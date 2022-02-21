EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball fell back three spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Illini went 1-1 last week, losing at Rutgers before beating No. 19 Michigan State in East Lansing.

After the disappointing loss to the Scarlet Knights last Wednesday, Jacob Grandison wasted little time getting back in the gym. After returning home from New Jersey on the team flight, Grandison and his Illini teammate Alfonso Plummer got back to work, going straight from the airport to the Ubben Practice Facility to get shots up. The late night work paid off in a big way Saturday, with Grandison scoring a new Illini career high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, helping the Illini take down the Spartans.

“I mean it’s all about work, really,” Grandison said. “My shot wasn’t falling but it felt good and I’ve always been confident in my shot but it wasn’t falling. I knew I needed to make adjustments and shake it off and be a pro about it and get right.”

Going into the game against the Spartans, Grandison had gone just 7-of-26 from the field. He left little to doubt at Breslin Center, netting five from deep in the first half alone. It helped the Illini (19-7, 12-4 B1G) beat the Spartans on their home court for the first time since 2015.



“He’s been as frustrated and down,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s missed a layup at Rutgers and literally I thought he was going to cry on the court. That kid wants to win so bad but it’s his passing, shooting. He’s an elite shooter, maybe just needed a little reshift in his focus.”

Grandison and the Illini return to the court Thursday night hosting No. 22 Ohio State at 8 p.m. at State Farm Center.